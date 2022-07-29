The Security Service of Ukraine identified 4 more soldiers of Russia who abused the civilian population in Bucha

The Security Service of Ukraine identified four more soldiers of the Russian Federation who committed atrocities in the temporarily occupied Kyiv oblast.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

We are talking about the military of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 35th combined army of the Russian Federation:

a private, Vladyslav Mykolayovych Osipov;

a sergeant, Danilov Petro Mykolayovych;

a sergeant, Yerenkov Denys Andriyovych;

a lieutenant colonel, Andrii Mykolayovych Yermyshko.

All of them were on the territory of Bucha and brutally tortured a local family. The occupiers broke into her home and tried to obtain information about the location of Ukrainian troops by threats.

The Russians tortured the owner and planned to shoot him. Fortunately, he managed to escape. Then the occupiers threatened to mutilate and kill the woman in order for her to reveal the location of her husband. Despite physical abuse and moral pressure, the woman withstood the abuse, and eventually the occupiers left her home.

So far, all those involved have been notified in absentia of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.