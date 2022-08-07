”No benefit in continuing operation.” Prime Minister of Israel Lapid said that the goal of the operation in the Gaza Strip has been achieved

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that the goal of the Israeli operation "Dawn" in the Gaza Strip has been achieved.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

"Goals have been achieved, no benefit in continuing operation," said Lapid. At the same time, the leader of the Palestinian group "Islamic Jihad" in Lebanon, Ehsan Ataya, for his part, said that there will be no ceasefire until Israel accepts their demands.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that Israel and Palestinian militants from Islamic Jihad had agreed on a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as of Sunday evening. Egypt acted as a mediator. The fire was supposed to stop at 20:00.