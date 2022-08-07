”No benefit in continuing operation.” Prime Minister of Israel Lapid said that the goal of the operation in the Gaza Strip has been achieved

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that the goal of the Israeli operation "Dawn" in the Gaza Strip has been achieved.
This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.
"Goals have been achieved, no benefit in continuing operation," said Lapid. At the same time, the leader of the Palestinian group "Islamic Jihad" in Lebanon, Ehsan Ataya, for his part, said that there will be no ceasefire until Israel accepts their demands.
On Sunday, Reuters reported that Israel and Palestinian militants from Islamic Jihad had agreed on a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as of Sunday evening. Egypt acted as a mediator. The fire was supposed to stop at 20:00.
- On August 1, Israel arrested the leader of "Islamic Jihad" Bassam al-Saadi. After that, escalation began on the border between Gaza and Israel. On August 5, Israelʼs armed forces struck several Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza during Operation Dawn. Israeli strikes destroyed the military structures of "Islamic Jihad" and killed the main terrorist leader Taysir al-Jabari. Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz justified these strikes by the need to prevent a major terrorist attack planned by Islamic Jihad after the arrest of its leader.
- In the evening of August 5, "Islamic Jihad" began a massive rocket attack on Israel.
- On the night of August 6, more than 160 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip — almost all of them were shot down by the Iron Dome. Meanwhile, the Israeli air force struck terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, and the military conducted raids on the West Bank of the Jordan River. There, 20 suspects of connections with terrorists were detained.
- At the end of the day, about 350 rockets were fired at Israel. The IDF retaliated by striking terrorist targets, killing one of its leaders, Khaled Mansour. He died during an airstrike in the city of Rafah.
- On Sunday, Israel announced the destruction of the entire top leadership of Islamic Jihad. On the first day of the operation, Israel was able to eliminate the commander of the Al-Quds Brigade (the military wing of Islamic Jihad) in Gaza, Taysir Jabari, and on the second day, the commander of the southern brigade of the Al-Quds Brigade in Gaza, Khalid Mansour.
- The representative of the Israeli forces Ran Kochav stated that the operation "Dawn" will last a week.
- As of August 7, according to the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, 31 people were killed and 265 injured in IDF attacks. The Israeli side has not yet reported on the dead from its side. It is known about 28 victims.