The Russians mined Kherson before a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The occupiers mined critical communications in Kherson before a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Kherson Oblast military administration with reference to Ukrainian intelligence.

"According to information from Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers mined vital communications in Kherson before a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces. Facilities, supplying gas, electricity and water had been mined," the report says.

The Oblast military administration notes that Russians are preparing for a strategy of terror and scorched earth.