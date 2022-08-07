The Russians mined Kherson before a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The occupiers mined critical communications in Kherson before a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This is reported by Kherson Oblast military administration with reference to Ukrainian intelligence.
"According to information from Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers mined vital communications in Kherson before a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces. Facilities, supplying gas, electricity and water had been mined," the report says.
The Oblast military administration notes that Russians are preparing for a strategy of terror and scorched earth.
- In July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to prepare for the liberation of Kherson Oblast. They struck key Russian bridges and warehouses. Due to this, the occupiers had logistical problems. Now, the Russian troops are trying to strengthen their units in the south of Ukraine with additional forces that are being transferred from Donbas.
- As of August 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already de-occupied 53 settlements.