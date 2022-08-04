Through the UNITED24 initiative, a helicopter was purchased for the first time

Thanks to the UNITED24 initiative, it was possible to purchase a helicopter for the first time.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

"This is a MI-2AM-1 rescue helicopter for 23.4 million hryvnias for evacuating the seriously wounded from the battlefield. It reaches speeds of up to 200 km/h and covers distances of up to 600 kilometers. This is extremely important when every minute counts," Fedorov explained.