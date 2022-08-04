Through the UNITED24 initiative, a helicopter was purchased for the first time

Thanks to the UNITED24 initiative, it was possible to purchase a helicopter for the first time.
This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.
"This is a MI-2AM-1 rescue helicopter for 23.4 million hryvnias for evacuating the seriously wounded from the battlefield. It reaches speeds of up to 200 km/h and covers distances of up to 600 kilometers. This is extremely important when every minute counts," Fedorov explained.
- The UNITED24 online platform for raising funds to support Ukraine became operational on May 5. It provides an opportunity to donate in one click from any country. All funds go to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and are assigned to the relevant ministries: defense, health care, and infrastructure.
- On July 1, the "Army of Drones" project was launched in Ukraine to cover the front line with drones. At the first stage, they plan to purchase 200 drones for aerial reconnaissance, which can fly for up to 24 hours at a distance of 160 kilometers and at the same time remain almost invisible to the enemy.
- In mid-July, it was reported that over two weeks of fundraising through the UNITED24 platform, more than 510 million hryvnias were donated to the " Army of Drones ".