Half a billion hryvnias have already been collected for the “Army of Drones”

Over two weeks of fundraising through the UNITED24 platform, more than 510 million hryvnias were donated to the "Army of Drones".
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
"We agreed on the purchase of 60 Matrice multicopters. These drones record video with precision, have built-in artificial intelligence, clearly focus on targets and identify potential dangers at a distance,” he noted.
According to him, the Ministry of Statistics is conducting negotiations on further purchases of powerful drones with Ukrainian and international manufacturers. Among them are the USA, Germany, Portugal, Japan and Israel.
"Within the framework of the Drone Army complex program, you will donate and drone your drones for the needs of the Armed Forces. Our team checks them, repairs them and quickly replaces damaged drones. The military is systematically trained in the control of drones, so that they can then perform tasks on the front line," the minister said.
You can donate on the UNITED24 platform.
- The UNITED24 online platform for raising funds to support Ukraine became operational on May 5. It provides an opportunity to donate in one click from any country. All funds go to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and are assigned to the relevant ministries: defense, health care, and infrastructure.
- On July 1, the "Army of Drones" project was launched in Ukraine to cover the front line with drones. In the first stage, they plan to purchase 200 drones for aerial reconnaissance, which can fly for up to 24 hours at a distance of 160 kilometers and at the same time remain almost invisible to the enemy.
- On July 5, it became known that almost 200 million hryvnias were donated to the "Army of Drones" in 5 days.