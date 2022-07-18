Half a billion hryvnias have already been collected for the “Army of Drones”

Over two weeks of fundraising through the UNITED24 platform, more than 510 million hryvnias were donated to the "Army of Drones".

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We agreed on the purchase of 60 Matrice multicopters. These drones record video with precision, have built-in artificial intelligence, clearly focus on targets and identify potential dangers at a distance,” he noted.

According to him, the Ministry of Statistics is conducting negotiations on further purchases of powerful drones with Ukrainian and international manufacturers. Among them are the USA, Germany, Portugal, Japan and Israel.

"Within the framework of the Drone Army complex program, you will donate and drone your drones for the needs of the Armed Forces. Our team checks them, repairs them and quickly replaces damaged drones. The military is systematically trained in the control of drones, so that they can then perform tasks on the front line," the minister said.

You can donate on the UNITED24 platform.