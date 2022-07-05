Almost 200 million hryvnias were donated to the “Army of Drones” in 5 days

“Almost 200 million hryvnias have already been collected for the "Army of Drones" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" — informed the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Even on the first day, more than 84.6 million hryvnias were deposited into the account of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who sent 50 hryvnias or a million." — said the minister.

According to him, business is actively involved in the collection.

"Over 100 million hryvnias was donated by Ukrainian and British IT and space technology entrepreneur Maksym Polyakov. We also received confirmation from the Kyiv School of Economics and its American partners about the recalculation of 57 million hryvnias." — said Fedorov.

He added that for the first 64 million hryvnias, which Ukrainians collected through Monobank, two Warmate unmanned systems are already being purchased for the Armed Forces.