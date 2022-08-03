Ukrainian intelligence established some circumstances of the explosion in Olenivka, where prisoners of war were killed

Ukrainian military intelligence established some circumstances of the explosion in the Olenivska colony, where Ukrainian prisoners of war died: they were tortured there, and the explosives were planted by "Wagners".

Intelligence reported this on August 3.

Thus, it is known that the interrogations of the prisoners were conducted by the investigators of the "Ministry of State Security of the DPR" together with the representatives of "PMC Wagner" and the FSB. During interrogations, Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured to humiliate and break their moral and psychological state. FSB representatives also planned to involve Ukrainian prisoners in pro-Russian reports. The purpose of the broadcast is to show how the prisoners confess to "committed crimes, atrocities against the local population, renunciation of their views by the fighters, as well as condemnation of the actions of the leadership of Ukraine." Interrogations were carried out on a conveyor belt and regularly, but were not successful.