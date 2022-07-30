The British MP called for the expulsion of the Russian embassy from the country for calling for the killing of “Azov” military men

MP from the Labor Party, Chris Bryant, called on British Foreign Minister Liz Truss to expel the entire Russian embassy from the country.
The reason for this was a letter from the embassy calling for the hanging of captured Azov fighters.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied town of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where the Russians kept Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russians said that it was the Ukrainian Armed Forces that was hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the detention center was shelled by the Russians themselves with artillery in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 130 were injured in the shelling.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. The Security Service of Ukraine intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that Russian troops are responsible for the shelling of the pre-trial detention center. Ukrainian military intelligence said that the explosion was carried out by the mercenaries of "Wagner” private military company on the instructions of the owner of "Wagner" — "Putinʼs cook" Yevgeniy Prigozhin. They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- On July 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack in a colony in the occupied Olenivka of Donetsk oblast. There are 48 dead in the list, the identities of two are being established, because they allegedly died on the way to the hospital. There are 73 names on the list of the wounded.