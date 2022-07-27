Oleksandr Klymenko passed a special inspection for the position of the head of the SAP

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office confirmed that the finalists of the competition for the post of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office meet the requirements of the laws "On Purification of Power" and "On Prevention of Corruption", as well as access to state secrets.
The corresponding decision was read at the meeting of the SAP commission.
Also at the meeting, the commission prepared a submission to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin for the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the SAP. It should be directed in the near future.
We will remind, on July 19, the commission determined the winner of the competition for the position of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office. NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko became the head, and his deputy is the prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Andrii Sinyuk.
- The competition commission could not elect a new head of the SAP for almost two years, the reason for this was internal conflicts and the alleged "pressure of the authorities". At the same time, two candidates for the positions of the head of the SAP and the deputy head were determined at the end of 2021. According to points, NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko was to become the head of the SAP, and prosecutor Andrii Sinyuk was to become his deputy. But the commission could not approve the final results.
- Activists accused the members of the commission from the Verkhovna Rada, who were allegedly controlled by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Oleh Tatarov, of delaying and disrupting the competition. They believed that Tatarov tried to disrupt the competition because NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko was winning. It was he who led the investigation into the case of the ex-director of Ukrbud, Maksym Mykytas, in which Tatarov also appeared.
- The requirement to appoint the winner of the competition to the position of the head of the SAP was on the list of mandatory requirements for the start of negotiations for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.