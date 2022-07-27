Oleksandr Klymenko passed a special inspection for the position of the head of the SAP

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office confirmed that the finalists of the competition for the post of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office meet the requirements of the laws "On Purification of Power" and "On Prevention of Corruption", as well as access to state secrets.

The corresponding decision was read at the meeting of the SAP commission.

Also at the meeting, the commission prepared a submission to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin for the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the SAP. It should be directed in the near future.