The MP Andrii Kostin was appointed the new Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) appointed Andrii Kostin, the MP of the “Servant of the People” faction, to the position of Prosecutor General.
They voted for it at the meeting on July 27.
Pro — 299 deputies.
The MP of the "European Solidarity" faction, Oleksiy Goncharenko, said that President Volodymyr Zelensky came to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of the Prosecutor General.
Andrii Kostin is a Ukrainian lawyer, founder of the Pravo law firm, deputy chairman of the Councilʼs Committee on Legal Policy.
- In the evening of July 17, two presidential decrees were issued — on the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and on the removal of SSU head Ivan Bakanov from his duties. For the time being, the Venediktovaʼs duties of the Prosecutor General will be performed by the MP Oleksiy Simonenko, and Vasyl Malyuk, the first deputy, will be the head of the SSU.
- On July 18, Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a request for the dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov. On the morning of July 19, the president dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service and changed the heads of the SSU in five oblasts.