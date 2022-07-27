The MP Andrii Kostin was appointed the new Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) appointed Andrii Kostin, the MP of the “Servant of the People” faction, to the position of Prosecutor General.

They voted for it at the meeting on July 27.

Pro — 299 deputies.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

The MP of the "European Solidarity" faction, Oleksiy Goncharenko, said that President Volodymyr Zelensky came to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of the Prosecutor General.

Andrii Kostin is a Ukrainian lawyer, founder of the Pravo law firm, deputy chairman of the Councilʼs Committee on Legal Policy.