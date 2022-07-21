Deutsche Bahn will start transporting Ukrainian grain to German ports

The German company Deutsche Bahn (DB) will start transporting Ukrainian grain to German ports. From there it will go to end customers around the world.
Deutsche Welle writes about it.
For this, the company plans to rebuild its logistics network, which was created for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The grain will be taken from Romania and transported to the ports of Rostock, Hamburg and Bracke, located near Bremerhaven. Part of the grain will be taken from Poland.
"We will try to transport as much grain as possible," said the representative of DB Cargo, without specifying specific volumes. According to the media, Deutsche Bahn plans to send several trains a week.
- On July 13, negotiations in Istanbul preliminarily agreed on the unblocking of three Ukrainian ports. The mechanism is as follows: grain can be sent from three ports in convoys accompanied by Ukrainian warships. Protection will be in place on their route, demining will be carried out partially. The Turkish Navy will check empty ships arriving at Ukrainian ports. The UN will establish a command and control center in Istanbul to monitor the level of threats to ships.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have been blocking exports from Ukrainian ports, so products have to be exported by rail and road. Western partners offered to build granaries near the border, negotiate with Russia, but they are not ready for military unblocking of roads. Meanwhile, Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain and export it to Crimea, Syria and Turkey, as evidenced by numerous journalistic investigations.