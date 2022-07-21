Deutsche Bahn will start transporting Ukrainian grain to German ports

The German company Deutsche Bahn (DB) will start transporting Ukrainian grain to German ports. From there it will go to end customers around the world.

Deutsche Welle writes about it.

For this, the company plans to rebuild its logistics network, which was created for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The grain will be taken from Romania and transported to the ports of Rostock, Hamburg and Bracke, located near Bremerhaven. Part of the grain will be taken from Poland.

"We will try to transport as much grain as possible," said the representative of DB Cargo, without specifying specific volumes. According to the media, Deutsche Bahn plans to send several trains a week.