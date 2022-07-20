Armenia promises to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh by September. Azerbaijan previously declared non-fulfillment of agreements

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Hryhoryan, promised to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh in September.

He stated this in an interview with Armenpress.

According to him, the process is close to completion, but only parts of the regular army will be withdrawn, and not the "defense army" of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh), which became an enclave after the victory of Azerbaijanʼs troops.

Hryhoryan stated that the presence of Russian "peacekeeping forces" should be a guarantee of Karabakhʼs security.