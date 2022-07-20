Armenia promises to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh by September. Azerbaijan previously declared non-fulfillment of agreements

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Hryhoryan, promised to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh in September.
He stated this in an interview with Armenpress.
According to him, the process is close to completion, but only parts of the regular army will be withdrawn, and not the "defense army" of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh), which became an enclave after the victory of Azerbaijanʼs troops.
Hryhoryan stated that the presence of Russian "peacekeeping forces" should be a guarantee of Karabakhʼs security.
- On July 15, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, accused Russia and Armenia of violating the agreements that were written in the declaration of November 10, 2020 on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said that the representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Russia promised to ensure the withdrawal of the Armenian military from Karabakh by June this year, but this has not happened yet. He accused Armenia of delaying the withdrawal of troops.
- On the same day, the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns , met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. Burns and Pashinyan discussed issues of international and regional security. It was the first visit of the head of the CIA to Armenia.
- On the night of November 10, 2020, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Russia, Putin, signed a joint statement on ending the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, which had lasted for a month and a half (since September 27). The sides suffered significant losses — thousands of soldiers were killed and hundreds of civilians were wounded during the shelling of cities. In this war, Azerbaijan won 40% of the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, including the city of Shusha.