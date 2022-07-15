The President of Azerbaijan accused Russia and Armenia of not fulfilling the agreements regarding Karabakh

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, accused Russia and Armenia of violating the agreements that were spelled out in the declaration of November 10, 2020, on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Interfax-Azerbaijan writes about this.

Aliyev said that the representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Russia promised to ensure the withdrawal of the Armenian military from Karabakh by June this year, but this has not happened yet. He accused Armenia of delaying the withdrawal of troops.

"Armenia, as a country that lost the war and signed the act of surrender, which is the declaration of November 10, 2020, assumed certain obligations. These obligations are clearly and clearly stated in the document. One of them is the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Karabakh. But this issue has not yet been resolved [...] A few months ago, when a high-level official of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was in Azerbaijan, he promised our Ministry of Defense that the Armenian military would withdraw from Karabakh by June. Today is the middle of July, but this issue has not been resolved," Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan demands a clear answer from Armenia and promised actions from Russia.

"Armenia does not fulfill this obligation, which contradicts the declaration of November 10. Russian peacekeepers do not force them to do this. Of course, this is unacceptable. If Armenia does not want to withdraw its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan, then let it openly say so; we will know what to do in this case. What will be our answer? It is probably inappropriate to talk about it now," Aliyev said.