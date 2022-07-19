In Britain, three candidates are already vying for the position of prime minister. The leader is former finance minister Rishi Sunak

In Great Britain, the fourth round of voting for the future leader of the Conservative Party, who will assume the position of prime minister, has ended. According to its results, former Minister for Equality Kemi Badenoch dropped out of the race.

Sky News writes about it.

Three candidates will continue to fight for the prime ministerʼs seat: former finance minister Rishi Sunak, junior trade policy minister Penny Mordaunt and foreign minister Liz Truss. The leader of the race is Sunak. He gained 118 votes of MPs. Truss has 86, and Mordaunt has 92.

On Wednesday, July 20, the last round of voting by MPs will take place, during which two finalists will be chosen. The next day, the British Parliament will go on vacation. During this time, members of the Conservative Party across the country will vote by post for the new leader. The result will be announced on September 5.