The Deputy Head of the Office of the President told about the appointment of the head of the SAPО: “the President does not set deadlines”

In his evening address on July 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all competent authorities to start a competition to elect a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), as well as to appoint the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO). However, the president did not specify when this should be done, because the final decision depends entirely on the decision of the competition commission.

Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, told about this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

According to Smirnov, this issue legally does not depend on the president or his office.

"The president could not set a deadline, because everything is in the hands of the competition commission, which must hold the final meeting and, in fact, announce the results of this competition," he informed.

Earlier, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced the meeting of the commission for the election of the head of the SAPO for July 19.

Andriy Smirnov also said that the appointment of the head of the National Anti-corruption Bureau is being held up.

"The appointment of the head of NABU was hindered by a purely technical circumstance at the stage of organizing the competition. The fact is that a person who, at the very moment when the competitive commission was being formed, was a member of the competitive commission for the selection of a prosecutor of the SAPO, was proposed to the composition of the competitive commission for the election of the head of the NABU," said the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers turned to international partners regarding the possible replacement of this person in order to speed up the resolution of this issue. But in the end, the person remained in the commission. So, as soon as the head of the SAPO is announced, they will proceed to the election of the head of NABU.