There was a shooting in a shopping center in USA: at least 3 people were killed. The attacker was shot dead by an armed civilian

During the shooting in the shopping center in the American state of Indiana, three people were killed and two were injured. Among the injured is a 12-year-old girl.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

A man walked into the Greenwood Park Mall in suburban Indianapolis with a shotgun and several magazines of ammunition and started shooting in the food court, Greenwood Police Chief, Jim Ison, informed. An armed civilian shot and killed the attacker.

"The real hero of the day is a citizen who was legally carrying a firearm and was in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he started [shooting]," Ison said.

The condition of both wounded is stable.