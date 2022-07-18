There was a shooting in a shopping center in USA: at least 3 people were killed. The attacker was shot dead by an armed civilian

During the shooting in the shopping center in the American state of Indiana, three people were killed and two were injured. Among the injured is a 12-year-old girl.
This is reported by the Associated Press.
A man walked into the Greenwood Park Mall in suburban Indianapolis with a shotgun and several magazines of ammunition and started shooting in the food court, Greenwood Police Chief, Jim Ison, informed. An armed civilian shot and killed the attacker.
"The real hero of the day is a citizen who was legally carrying a firearm and was in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he started [shooting]," Ison said.
The condition of both wounded is stable.
- On May 16, there was a shooting in a church in the USA — one person died and four were seriously injured.
- On May 24, a high school student opened fire at an elementary school in Texas and killed at least 15 people.
- On July 4, during the US Independence Day parade in the suburbs of Chicago, an attacker opened fire with a rifle from the roof of a building, killing six people and injuring 24 others. The police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Cremo. He did not leave any manifestos and notes on the network. However, journalists found posts about other mass murders, hints of suicide and violent content in his accounts.
- In the American state of New York, they decided to implement a new strategy for checking applicants for a gun permit. Their social networks will be checked there. However, some have already had doubts about the constitutionality of such actions.