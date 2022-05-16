In the United States there was a shooting in a church — one person was killed and four were injured

At least one person was killed and four were seriously injured in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California.

This was reported by CNN.

The shooting took place in a church during a luncheon in honor of a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that uses the church for its worship services. Police have detained the suspect, said Orange County Sheriffʼs Assistant Jeff Hallock. According to Hallock, this is a 60-year-old Asian who does not live in the area.

People who were in the church managed to tie the legs of the attacker with an extension cord and confiscated two pistols from him. After that, the suspect was detained by police. There were about 30-40 people at the reception. The Orange County Sheriffʼs Office said all the victims were on their way to hospital, with no children among them.