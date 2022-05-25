In Texas, a high school student started shooting at an elementary school — at least 15 people were killed

In the United States, in the town of Yuwald, Texas, an 18-year-old boy started shooting in an elementary school with at least 15 dead (14 students and one teacher) and 15 wounded.

This was reported by CBS News and ABC News.

The shooter is an 18-year-old high school student who lived in the area. He fired from a pistol and possibly a rifle, but this is still being checked. The attacker was shot by police. Two officers were also wounded in the firefight but were not seriously injured.

Children from five to eleven years old attend this elementary school.