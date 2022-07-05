Shooting in the suburbs of Chicago: police arrested the suspect

Chicago has arrested the suspect in the Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting that killed six people and injured 36 others.

This was reported by the state police and a number of mass media.

According to preliminary data, the attacker opened fire with a rifle from the roof of the building, which the family parade was passing by. He tried to flee the scene in a car, but after a short chase, he was arrested near the city of Lake Forest in Illinois.

The detainee turned out to be 22-year-old Robert Cremo. His motives are currently unknown. He did not leave any manifestos and notes on the network. However, journalists found posts about other mass murders, hints of suicide and violent content in his accounts. In addition, Cremo called himself a rapper and recorded clips under the pseudonym Awake The Rapper. In his clips, he appeared in a tactical vest and helmet and mentioned weapons.

In one of the clips, he hinted at a shootout with the police, and in his social networks, posts were found with active support of former US President Donald Trump.