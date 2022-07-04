News

A shooting occurred in the suburbs of Chicago during the US Independence Day parade. Six people died, another 24 were injured

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

In the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on July 4, a shooting occurred during the US Independence Day parade. As a result, six people died and 24 were injured.

This is reported by Reuters.

A rifle was recovered at the scene.

"Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park," the City of Highland Park website said.