A shooting occurred in the suburbs of Chicago during the US Independence Day parade. Six people died, another 24 were injured

In the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on July 4, a shooting occurred during the US Independence Day parade. As a result, six people died and 24 were injured.
This is reported by Reuters.
A rifle was recovered at the scene.
"Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park," the City of Highland Park website said.
