In the American state of New York, the social networks of applicants for weapons will be checked

The American state of New York is implementing a new strategy for checking applicants for a gun permit.

The Associated Press writes about it.

People who want to carry guns will have to provide lists of their social media accounts for a "character and conduct" check. This requirement was included in the law passed last week. It will enter into force in September. Governor Kathy Gokul signed the updated law. She noted that perpetrators sometimes post online about their intent to harm others.

But some have already had doubts about the constitutionality of such actions.

For example, the executive director of the New York Sheriffs Association, Peter Kehoe, believes that this law violates the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right of citizens to freely keep and bear firearms.

According to him, although applicants must indicate their accounts in social networks, he does not think that local officials will necessarily look at them. In addition, the sheriffs received no additional money or personnel to process this data.

"I think that would be an unconstitutional invasion of privacy," Kehoe said.