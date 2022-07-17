Canadian MPs ask government to explain Nord Stream turbine decision

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Canadian House of Commons has called on two ministers and three ambassadors to discuss the Canadian governmentʼs controversial decision to hand over a refurbished turbine to Germanyʼs Siemens for Russiaʼs Nord Stream gas pipeline.

The committee appealed to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. The parliamentarians invited the ministers to come to this meeting on Friday, July 22.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Commons also invited Ambassador of Ukraine Yuliya Kovaliv, Ambassador of Germany Sabine Sparwasser, Ambassador of the EU Melita Gabrych, as well as the Canadian Congress of Ukrainians.