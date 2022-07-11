The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Canadaʼs chargé dʼaffaires over the decision regarding the Nord Stream turbine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Canadaʼs Chargé dʼAffaires due to Ottawaʼs decision to transfer the turbine of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline to the German company Siemens.
"The Canadian side was urged to review this decision, which undermines Euro-Atlantic unity in the application of the international sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, and also creates the basis for Russia to continue to use energy as a hybrid weapon against Europe," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
- On July 10, Canadaʼs Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that his country would make an exception to the sanctions introduced against Russia and return a turbine to Germany, which is needed to service the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
- Serhiy Makohon, general director of the "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC, said that Canada has succumbed to pressure, and Russia will continue to blackmail the EU.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Canada to cancel the decision regarding the turbine. The Ukrainian side emphasizes that the Russian Federation can continue the continuous supply of gas to the EU, even if for some reason transportation via the Nord Stream is impossible. In particular, Russia can use the transit capacity through Ukraine that it has already paid for. However, the Russians are deliberately cutting supplies in order to blackmail the EU into creating certain exemptions from sanctions.
- The EU and the USA supported Canadaʼs decision.
- Since July 11, the Russian gas pipeline "North Stream" has been completely stopped, allegedly for scheduled repairs. Germany stopped receiving gas through it.