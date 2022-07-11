The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Canadaʼs chargé dʼaffaires over the decision regarding the Nord Stream turbine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Canadaʼs Chargé dʼAffaires due to Ottawaʼs decision to transfer the turbine of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline to the German company Siemens.

"The Canadian side was urged to review this decision, which undermines Euro-Atlantic unity in the application of the international sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, and also creates the basis for Russia to continue to use energy as a hybrid weapon against Europe," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.