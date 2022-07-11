The EU and the US supported Canadaʼs decision to return a turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany. Ukraine was against it

The European Union and the United States do not consider Canadaʼs decision to return the repaired turbines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany to be a violation of sanctions.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Tim McPhee, and the representative of the State Department, Ned Price, at a briefing in Brussels.

According to Price, the turbine repaired in Canada will enable European countries to replenish gas reserves in the short term, increase their energy security and stability, as well as "to counter Russiaʼs attempts to turn energy into a weapon."