Ukraine called on Canada to cancel the decision on the Nord Stream turbine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Canada to cancel the decision on the transfer of a turbine to Germany, which is necessary for the maintenance of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The latest Canadian-German agreement and the decision announced on its basis [to return the turbine] is the adjustment of the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia. This dangerous precedent goes against the principle of the rule of law and will have only one consequence — it will strengthen Moscowʼs sense of impunity. Russia can continue to supply gas to Germany in full without the turbine, which has become the subject of discussion," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that the Russian Federation can continue the uninterrupted supply of gas to the EU, even if for some reason transportation via the Nord Stream is impossible. In particular, Russia can use the transit capacity through Ukraine that it has already paid for. However, the Russians are deliberately cutting supplies in order to blackmail the EU and force certain exemptions from sanctions.

"The transfer of the Nord Stream 1 turbine will allow Russia to continue using energy as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe. We call on the Canadian government to reverse this decision, as well as to ensure the integrity of the sanctions regime," added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.