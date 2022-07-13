News

Canadaʼs prime minister called the decision on the Nord Stream turbine “difficult”

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called the decision to hand over a repaired turbine to the German company Siemens for Russiaʼs Nord Stream gas pipeline "very difficult."

As Reuters reports, Trudeau said that sanctions against Putin and his aides should not harm allies. At the same time, he added that Canada will continue to support Ukraine in every possible way.