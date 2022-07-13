Canadaʼs prime minister called the decision on the Nord Stream turbine “difficult”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called the decision to hand over a repaired turbine to the German company Siemens for Russiaʼs Nord Stream gas pipeline "very difficult."
As Reuters reports, Trudeau said that sanctions against Putin and his aides should not harm allies. At the same time, he added that Canada will continue to support Ukraine in every possible way.
- On July 10, Canadaʼs Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that his country would make an exception to the sanctions introduced against Russia and return a turbine to Germany, which is needed to service the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
- Serhiy Makohon, general director of the "Operator GTS of Ukraine" LLC, said that Canada has succumbed to pressure, and Russia will continue to blackmail the EU.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Canada to cancel the decision regarding the turbine. The Ukrainian side emphasizes that the Russian Federation can continue the uninterrupted supply of gas to the EU, even if for some reason transportation via the Nord Stream is impossible. In particular, Russia can use the transit capacity through Ukraine that it has already paid for. However, the Russians are deliberately cutting supplies in order to blackmail the EU and force certain exemptions from sanctions.
- The EU and the USA supported Canadaʼs decision.
- Since July 11, the Russian gas pipeline "Nord Stream" has been completely stopped, allegedly for scheduled repairs. Germany stopped receiving gas through it.
- On July 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Canadaʼs Chargé dʼ affaires due to Ottawaʼs decision.