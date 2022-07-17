At least 15 Russian transport planes arrived in Belarus in a week

Over the past week, at least 15 Russian military transport planes have flown to Belarus.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group.

Only at the military airfield in Machulyshchy did at least:

10 Il-76 arrivals of the Russian Aerospace Forces;

two An-22 arrivals of the Russian Aerospace Forces;

three An-124 arrivals of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"The An-22 is the worldʼs largest turboprop aircraft, just like the An-124, it is used to transport large cargo. According to our information, at least some of these planes brought something to Belarus, but what exactly is unknown. The An-124 alone had up to 20 personnel on board," the message reads.

In addition, a long-range radar detection and control aircraft A-50 PX of the Russian Federation (RF-94268) arrived and flew in Belarus this week, the last time it arrived in April.

This aircraft stayed on the territory of Belarus for 5 days and 12 hours, and "worked" three times for 6 hours in the airspace of Belarus, accompanied by fighters from Baranovichi.

Taganrog, Ivanovo, Tver and Anapa can be singled out among the destinations where all these planes flew to or from.