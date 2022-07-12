A meeting will be held in Istanbul regarding unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain. Among the participants are the delegation of Ukraine and Russia

On Wednesday, July 13, a meeting of the military delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and UN representatives will be held in Istanbul, where they will discuss unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain.

This is reported by Anadolu.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the quadrilateral meeting was the result of the visits of the Turkish delegation to Moscow and Kyiv. According to him, they gave positive results.

The day before, Turkish President Recep Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Putin. He declared that the time had come for a "grain corridor". The Russian Federation stated that they would "continue the exchange of views" on this issue. On the same day, July 11, Erdogan spoke with Zelensky. The conversation was devoted to the war and the problem of the grain export blockade.