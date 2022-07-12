A meeting will be held in Istanbul regarding unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain. Among the participants are the delegation of Ukraine and Russia

On Wednesday, July 13, a meeting of the military delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and UN representatives will be held in Istanbul, where they will discuss unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain.
This is reported by Anadolu.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the quadrilateral meeting was the result of the visits of the Turkish delegation to Moscow and Kyiv. According to him, they gave positive results.
The day before, Turkish President Recep Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Putin. He declared that the time had come for a "grain corridor". The Russian Federation stated that they would "continue the exchange of views" on this issue. On the same day, July 11, Erdogan spoke with Zelensky. The conversation was devoted to the war and the problem of the grain export blockade.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have been blocking exports from Ukrainian ports, as a result of which products have to be exported by rail and road. Western partners offered to build granaries near the border, negotiate with Russia, but they are not ready for military unblocking of roads. Meanwhile, Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain, exporting it to Crimea, Syria and Turkey, as indicated by numerous journalistic investigations.
- On July 5, Erdogan announced intensified negotiations on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea. He expects progress within ten days. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, warned against hoping for a quick solution to the problem, as the negotiations are focused on the routes and safety of ships.