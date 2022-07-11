The first eight foreign ships arrived at Ukrainian ports to transport grain through the Danube

The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces joined the organization of transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products through the mouth of the Bystre River of the Danube. The first eight foreign ships have already arrived at Ukrainian ports.

This was reported by the press service of the Navy of Ukraine.

It was also noted there that transportation through this channel became possible thanks to the liberation of Zmiiny Island from the Russian occupiers.

"Previously, due to the blockade of civilian shipping, global shipping companies had to use the Sulina Canal, which led to the accumulation of a large number of vessels and significant congestion of the canal," the Navy added.