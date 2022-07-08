News

Rocket attack on Kremenchuk. The police identified the remains of 20 people who were considered missing

Sofiia Telishevska
The National Police continues to work at the site of the mall in Kremenchuk destroyed by a rocket attack. Forensic experts record the consequences of the war crime of the Russian Federation, remove the remains of ammunition and identify the dead people.

So far, the remains of 20 people who were considered missing have been identified.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene of the tragedy, one person is still considered missing.