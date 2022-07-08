Rocket attack on Kremenchuk. The police identified the remains of 20 people who were considered missing

The National Police continues to work at the site of the mall in Kremenchuk destroyed by a rocket attack. Forensic experts record the consequences of the war crime of the Russian Federation, remove the remains of ammunition and identify the dead people.
So far, the remains of 20 people who were considered missing have been identified.
Search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene of the tragedy, one person is still considered missing.
- On the afternoon of June 27, Russia hit the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk with a missile. About a thousand people were there before the air raid, but when it started, many of them managed to leave the shopping center, but the workers and some visitors remained there. They hit the Russians with Kh-22 missiles, which were fired from Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers. They were launched from the Kursk region.
- As a result of rocket fire, 21 people died. Also, 66 people were injured, 26 of whom were hospitalized.
- The Security Service of Ukraine has already established the names of the Russian pilots who hit the shopping center, they face life imprisonment.