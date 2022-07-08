At night, explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk and Shakhtarsk. The ammunition depot is on fire

At night, explosions rang out in the occupied part of Donetsk oblast — in the cities of Shakhtarsk and Donetsk.
This is reported by local channels.
According to some reports, the hit in Shakhtarsk was caused by ammunition that began to detonate. The "administration" of the city of Shakhtarsk has already announced the evacuation of local residents to the suburbs. In Donetsk, there was a "shelling" of the Kirovsky district.
- On July 5, the "KAMAZ Center" in the Kyiv district burned down in Donetsk. It could be used as an ammunition depot. The day before, on July 4, railway facilities were on fire in Donetsk. At that time, they also announced shelling. The "DPR" announced that two people were killed and two more were injured. On July 6, an oil depot was burning in Donetsk, representatives of the "DPR" announced shelling.