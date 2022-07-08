At night, explosions rang out in occupied Donetsk and Shakhtarsk. The ammunition depot is on fire

At night, explosions rang out in the occupied part of Donetsk oblast — in the cities of Shakhtarsk and Donetsk.

This is reported by local channels.

According to some reports, the hit in Shakhtarsk was caused by ammunition that began to detonate. The "administration" of the city of Shakhtarsk has already announced the evacuation of local residents to the suburbs. In Donetsk, there was a "shelling" of the Kirovsky district.