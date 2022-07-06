News

An oil depot is on fire in Donetsk. Representatives of the “DNR” claim about shelling

Kostia Andreikovets
In occupied Donetsk, an oil depot in the Kirovsk district is on fire, Russian militants claim that it was allegedly fired upon by the Armed Forces.

This is reported by local channels.

On some videos, explosions can be seen, but it is not known who exactly fired the alleged fire at the oil depot.