An oil depot is on fire in Donetsk. Representatives of the “DNR” claim about shelling

In occupied Donetsk, an oil depot in the Kirovsk district is on fire, Russian militants claim that it was allegedly fired upon by the Armed Forces.
This is reported by local channels.
On some videos, explosions can be seen, but it is not known who exactly fired the alleged fire at the oil depot.
- On July 5, the "KAMAZ Center" in the Kyiv district burned down in Donetsk. It could be used as an ammunition depot. The day before (July 4), railway facilities were on fire in Donetsk. Then they also announced shelling. The "DNR" said that two people were killed, two more were injured.