Finland will build a wall on the border with Russia — the parliament decided

Finland is beginning to strengthen its border with Russia against the background of the war in Ukraine and threats from the Russian leadership of the West. On Thursday, July 7, the countryʼs parliament approved a draft law on the construction of barrier barriers with the possibility of completely closing the 1,300-kilometer section of the common border in case of exceptional circumstances.

The Guardian writes about it.

The vote took place at a time when Finland is in the process of accelerated accession to NATO. The approved bill gives the government the right to build fences near the border and close crossings if necessary, for example to stem the flow of refugees.

They plan to start construction of barriers as soon as possible, funding for this was allocated in the spring.