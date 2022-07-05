Finland and Sweden signed protocols for joining NATO

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto and Swedenʼs Ann Linde signed the protocols on the accession of the countries to the North Atlantic Alliance on Tuesday, July 5.

This was reported by Agence France-Presse.

After the signing of the document, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the launch of the process of ratification of the membership of both countries.

After ratification by all parliaments, NATO will determine the date from which Finland and Sweden will officially become new members of the Alliance.