Russia opposes Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, and Finland and Sweden threaten blows for NATO membership

Russia has said that its position on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU has changed — now it is similar to the position on NATO (i.e. negative). In addition, Russia has threatened Sweden and Finland — if they become members of NATO, their territories will be a possible target for the Russian military.

These positions were voiced by Russiaʼs Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, and RIA quoted him as saying.

"Russiaʼs position on Kyivʼs desire to join the EU has changed, now it is similar to Ukraineʼs position on NATO accession," Polyansky said.