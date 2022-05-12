Russia opposes Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, and Finland and Sweden threaten blows for NATO membership

Russia has said that its position on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU has changed — now it is similar to the position on NATO (i.e. negative). In addition, Russia has threatened Sweden and Finland — if they become members of NATO, their territories will be a possible target for the Russian military.
These positions were voiced by Russiaʼs Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, and RIA quoted him as saying.
"Russiaʼs position on Kyivʼs desire to join the EU has changed, now it is similar to Ukraineʼs position on NATO accession," Polyansky said.
As for Sweden and Finland, he said: "Sweden and Finlandʼs accession to NATO will not be a blow to Russiaʼs security, Russia is ready to face the threat of the alliance. However, as soon as Finland and Sweden become members of NATO and the allianceʼs units will be there, these territories will become a possible target for the Russian military. "
Asked in which case Russia could use nuclear weapons, Polyansky said: "If you are threatening a nuclear state, you must consider all options."
- On May 12, Finland officially announced its plans to join NATO. To do this, the countryʼs parliament must vote in favor of applying for membership. The Swedish Parliament is also currently considering joining the alliance. They will join the bloc under a simplified procedure, as their armies meet NATO standards.