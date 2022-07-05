Russia transferred part of the troops from the Finnish border — presumably they were sent to Ukraine

Russia withdrew part of the equipment and military personnel from the Alakurtti base in the Murmansk oblast, located on the border with Finland. Presumably, they were sent to the war in Ukraine.

Yle writes about it.

The authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not officially inform about the redeployment of troops or equipment of the 80 separate motorized rifle brigade (numbering 2,100 servicemen), which is based in Alakurtti. However, satellite images taken on May 13 and 24 show that the number of military equipment in the military unit has significantly decreased, in particular tanks, MT-LB tractors and Gvozdika self-propelled guns. In general, hundreds of pieces of equipment have left the unit.

Finnish expert Marko Eklunda believes that up to 800 servicemen could be redeployed along with the equipment. He assumes that Russia decided to transfer them to Ukraine to participate in the war.