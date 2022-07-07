”Radio Liberty” showed satellite images of the consequences of the explosion of the ammunition warehouse in Donetsk

The Russian "Radio Liberty" showed satellite images of the consequences of the explosion of the ammunition warehouse in occupied Donetsk, which was located in the "KAMAZ Center" in the Kyiv district of the city. In the pictures from the “Planet” company, one can see how the "KAMAZ Center" looked on July 2 and after July 6, when the car center was already destroyed by an explosion.

Journalists are sure that "KAMAZ Center" was a warehouse of ammunition. This is also indicated by the videos of local residents, on which one can see ammunition flying from the warehouse.

The occupying authorities claim that the compound was attacked by the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to the main version, the target was hit by American M31A1 missiles fired from the HIMARS system — as in previous similar cases in recent weeks, when Russian ammunition warehouses were destroyed in Makiivka, Zymohirʼya, Perevalsk, and other cities of the occupied part of Donbas," the journalists note.