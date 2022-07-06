The events of July 6 in the “Babel” review: Russia did not occupy the entire Luhansk oblast, and the General Staff does not yet limit exit from the oblast

At night, Russia again shelled Kharkiv. In the Novobavarskyi district, the administrative building was badly destroyed, in Slobidskyi, a Russian missile fell on an open area near a residential area. In the morning, fighters of the anti-aircraft missile unit shot down two Russian cruise missiles over Mykolaiv oblast, the third missile hit residential buildings and coffee shops in the village of Nechayan, one person was killed. The Russians tried to launch a missile attack on Odesa. An Kh-31 missile flew from the Black Sea from the Su-35 aircraft, but it was shot down by the air defense system. Missiles were also fired from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea. Russian military warehouses are burning in occupied Kherson near the railway station, preceded by an explosion.

The Russian army did not enter the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast — fighting is still ongoing in two settlements. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

In the captured part of Kherson oblast, the Russian occupiers are forcing the relatives of the abducted people to write applications for a Russian passport. Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the first deputy head of the Kherson Oblast Council, announced this.

Russian propagandists are actively spreading the fake news that HIMARS was destroyed. Of course, this is not true. The United Forces Group emphasized that HIMARS are now delivering devastating blows to strategically important Russian points — the occupiers are suffering colossal losses of equipment and personnel.

The commander of the Belarusian battalion "Volat" with the call sign "Brest" died in the battles for Lysychansk. Two more Belarusians who fought on the side of Ukraine were captured.

The General Staff of Ukraine cancels the decision on issuing permits for conscripts to leave the oblast and sends it for revision. The updated document will be developed on the basis of changes to the laws of Ukraine, which regulate the movement of people under martial law. Zaluzhnyi noted that the existing legal framework does not take into account the realities of today and does not ensure effective mobilization.

Irish Prime Minister Michal Martin arrived in Kyiv. During the visit, he held several meetings to confirm Irelandʼs solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities. He emphasized that Ireland will support Ukraine on the way to full membership in the EU. Martin also visited Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin, which suffered from the Russian attack.

Hungary refused to participate in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, so as not to expose Hungarians living in Transcarpathia to the danger of Russian shelling. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijártó.

The goods for the Russians on the Svalbard archipelago, which were held for several weeks at the border with Norway, were still passed off. Two containers with goods were passed through the Norwegian border on July 2, and on July 5 they were delivered to the settlement of Longyearbyen in the province of Svalbard.