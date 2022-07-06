The General Staff decided to cancel the need for permits for the movement of conscripts

The General Staff of Ukraine cancels the decision on issuing permits for military conscripts to leave the oblast and sends it for revision.

This was announced on July 6 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The updated document will be developed on the basis of changes to the laws of Ukraine, which regulate the movement of people under martial law. Zaluzhnyi noted that the existing legal framework does not take into account the realities of today and does not ensure effective mobilization.