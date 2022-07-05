”Donʼt make decisions like this without me.” Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to prepare a report on the certificates from the military commissions

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to report on the decision on the need to obtain permits from the military commissions for men to travel in Ukraine. He urged the General Staff not to make such decisions without him.

Zelensky stated this during a video message on July 5.

He noted that many disputes arose in society because of this decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I instructed the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to report to me all the details during tomorrowʼs meeting regarding the decision to approve the Procedure for Obtaining Permits. In the future, I ask the General Staff not to make such decisions without me," Zelensky emphasized.