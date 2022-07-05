Men will be prohibited from leaving their region without a certificate. The General Staff worked out an order

The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the information that during the period of martial law they developed the Procedure for granting permits to Ukrainians who are on military registration to travel outside their place of residence.

The permit is issued by the Military Commissariat for a period of 30 days to a year, depending on the category of person. The General Staff is still considering the nuances of people who systematically cross administrative borders due to official or personal necessity.

In the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", which has been in force since 1992, there is paragraph 4 of Article 37 — it prohibits conscripts and reservists from leaving during wartime without special permission (certificate) from the military commissariat. Until now, there was no mechanism for obtaining such a certificate.

On the evening of July 4, the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration published documents similar to a form for such a permit from the Military Commissariat and a petition from a conscript.