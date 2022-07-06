Russians did not enter the administrative borders of the Luhansk oblast. Fighting continues in two settlements

The Russian army has not reached the administrative borders of the Luhansk oblast, fighting is still going on in two settlements.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, on the morning of July 7.

"The Russians reported the capture of the entire oblast, but this is not entirely true. Luhansk oblast is still fighting: very fierce battles continue in two settlements, the Russian army is constantly receiving new reserves and new equipment. They are shelling everything from morning till night, they are trying to establish stable crossings," Haidai explained.