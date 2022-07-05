Institute for the Study of War: After the success in Lysychansk, Russians will focus on capturing Siversk and Bakhmut

Russian troops are preparing an attack on Bakhmut and Siversk, but the exhausted units of the occupying army after the battles for Lysychansk are unlikely to succeed.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes about it.

Russian troops are likely to continue advancing west of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk route to capture Bakhmut and Siversk, although their ability to do so successfully after losses in the attempt to take Lysychansk is doubtful, experts say.

According to ISW, the armed forces are increasingly attacking Russian military infrastructure with indirect fire and US-provided HIMARS systems deep in the occupied territories. ISW beliexes, that HIMARS demonstrates how Western military aid provides Ukraine with new and necessary military capabilities.