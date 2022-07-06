The War. The General Staff obliged men to obtain certificates for travel inside Ukraine, the Russian army again shelled Slovyansk, at least 200 Russians died at the occupiersʼ military base in Melitopol. Day 133: live coverage

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine obliged men to obtain special certificates from military commissariats for trips between Ukrainian regions. This provoked criticism, and President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to prepare a report on such a decision. The Russian army shelled Slovyansk again, killing at least two people. At the same time, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that at least 200 occupiers were killed and 300 more were injured as a result of the attack by the Armed Forces on the Russian base at the cityʼs airfield. Follow the main events of the 133rd day of the war in the new text live coverage (and here is what happened on July 5).