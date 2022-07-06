The helicopter and plane of Viktor Medvedchukʼs family were transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces

The law enforcement officers handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the arrested plane and helicopter of the family of Viktor Medvedchuk, MP from the "Opposition Platform — for Life" party, who is on trial for treason and looting of national valuables.

This was reported to the National Police.

The helicopter and the plane were arrested at the request of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office as part of the investigation into abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code) and embezzlement of other peopleʼs property (Part 3 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code). This aircraft of the Medvedchuk family has already been transferred to the Armed Forces.