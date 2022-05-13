The government transferred 172 Glusco gas stations to Naftogaz. The network was connected to Medvedchuk

The government transferred 127 Glusco gas stations to the management of the state-owned Naftogaz. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on May 13.

"We have a court decision that provides for the transfer of relevant property to the state. We follow it. The position here is clear: the assets of Russia and related companies in Ukraine should be transferred to the state and work for the benefit of our country and all Ukrainians," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Glusco is a network of gas stations, which includes 127 gas stations and 6 oil depots in Ukraine. The company bought them from Russiaʼs Rosneft. The official owner of the network before that was Israeli businessman Nisan Moiseyev, who has friendly ties with Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of financing terrorism in Ukraine. On December 6, 2021, it became known that the Glusco network was acquired by Greek businessman Dimitrios Anifantakis.