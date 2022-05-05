The State Bureau of Investigation again searched relatives of Medvedchuk and Cossack and seized property worth over 40 million hryvnias

The State Bureau of Investigation again conducted searches at facilities connected with relatives of Peopleʼs Deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. Property worth more than 40 million hryvnias was seized during the searches.

The State Bureau of Investigation press service writes about it.

“At the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, the court seized the corporate rights and accounts of business entities belonging to the relatives of the Member of Parliament of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. More than 40 million hryvnias were in the seized accounts," the statement reads.

In addition, during searches, investigators seized valuable paintings, antiques and other jewelry. The State Bureau of Investigation will apply to the court to seize the seized property.