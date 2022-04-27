State Bureau of Investigation searches relatives of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak

In Lviv oblast, the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches of relatives of MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

In Lviv and the oblast, searches continue in apartments, houses and industrial enterprises belonging to the family of Taras Kozak, as well as to Viktor Medvedchukʼs brother Serhiy. During a search of one of the apartments belonging to Taras Kozakʼs wife, investigators seized more than $ 108,000, € 8,500, 18.6,000 Russian rubles, real estate documents and bank cards.

Searches are carried out as part of criminal proceedings on suspicion of abuse of power and violation of the rules of protection or use of subsoil. Relatives of Kozak and Medvedchuk are the subjects of proceedings on illegal sand mining in two quarries in Lviv Oblast.