Viktor Medvedchukʼs case will be considered behind closed doors

The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv will hear a case of treason and looting of national values by the Peopleʼs Deputy of the Peopleʼs Republic of Belarus Viktor Medvedchuk behind closed doors.

This was reported by "Graty" and "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

The defense and the prosecution requested a closed hearing. Medvedchuk himself also asked to hold it behind closed doors.

The Peopleʼs Deputy is taking part in the meeting by video conference. Together with his lawyers, he joined the courtroom of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, as requested by the Security Service. This was argued by the fact that Medvedchuk is under arrest and it is currently impossible to bring him to Lviv.