Viktor Medvedchukʼs case will be considered behind closed doors

The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv will hear a case of treason and looting of national values by the Peopleʼs Deputy of the Peopleʼs Republic of Belarus Viktor Medvedchuk behind closed doors.
This was reported by "Graty" and "Suspilne" from the courtroom.
The defense and the prosecution requested a closed hearing. Medvedchuk himself also asked to hold it behind closed doors.
The Peopleʼs Deputy is taking part in the meeting by video conference. Together with his lawyers, he joined the courtroom of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, as requested by the Security Service. This was argued by the fact that Medvedchuk is under arrest and it is currently impossible to bring him to Lviv.
- On May 11, 2021, the SBU conducted searches at the home of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. They were signed on suspicion of three episodes. We are talking about illegal gas production in occupied Crimea, the transfer to Russia of secret information about the military unit of the Armed Forces and the recruitment of Ukrainians who went to Russia.
- Separately, Bihus.Info journalists published 36 hours of recordings of "Medvedchukʼs films".
- Prior to that, they released several parts with recordings — in the first part Medvedchuk allegedly told the Putin administration and militants about contacts with Poroshenko, in the second — the story of how Medvedchuk received the oil pipeline "Samara — Western direction", in the third Medvedchuk persuaded Poroshenko to buy Poroshenko militants, and in the last Medvedchuk told the Russians that he persuaded Poroshenko to soften Ukraineʼs demands for gas supplies.
- On April 12 this year, Medvedchuk was detained while trying to flee Ukraine. After that, he gave a number of testimonies about his schemes and the probable participation of former President Petro Poroshenko in them.