The UNITED24 platform collected $76.8 million in two months. Most of the donations for defense came from the United States

The fundraising platform UNITED24 collected $76.8 million in two months of work — contributions came from 90 countries around the world. The largest number of donations came from the USA, Germany, France, Canada, Great Britain and Ukraine.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The department reminded that the platform was launched on May 5. The funds received go to the aid and restoration of Ukraine — they are transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank, after which they are distributed to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Defense. Next, the money is distributed in three directions: for defense and demining, humanitarian and medical aid, as well as the reconstruction of the country.

The head of the Ministry of Statistics Mykhailo Fedorov said that donor countries independently choose the direction of aid to Ukraine. For example, defense and demining of Ukraine became a priority for the USA, and medical aid for Germany.

"We have already purchased the necessary equipment and machinery for our defenders, devices for medics who save lives in hot spots [...]. A few days ago, we launched "Drone Army". And already today in Lugano they signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the World Congress of Ukrainians, which unites more than 20 million Ukrainians all over the world. Now they are accumulating their efforts to involve the maximum number of people, businesses, organizations and companies to help us with the "Drone Army," the minister said.